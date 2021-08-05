Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.