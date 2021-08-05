GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,319 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.29. 57,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,108. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $126.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

