Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New $876,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $144.76. 211,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,392. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.