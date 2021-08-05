Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $303,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $882.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $877.08. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

