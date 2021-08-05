Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $249,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 2.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 38.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $266.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

