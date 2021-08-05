8,691 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,278 shares of company stock worth $14,605,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.49. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

