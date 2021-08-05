Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,301,000 after acquiring an additional 376,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.10.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.29. The company has a market cap of $543.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

