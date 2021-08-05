Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.31 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

