Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,995 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 197,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,179. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

