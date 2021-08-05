Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,621. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

