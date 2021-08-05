Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys 208 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 14,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

