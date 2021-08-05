Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.