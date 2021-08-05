Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 16,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

