Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.