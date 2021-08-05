McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.47 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.800-$20.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.80-20.40 EPS.

Shares of MCK traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.10. 37,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,610. McKesson has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $209.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

