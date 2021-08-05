Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%.

CFMS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 144,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,684. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,626 shares of company stock worth $120,747 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

