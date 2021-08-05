UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. UMH Properties traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 6003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

