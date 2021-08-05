Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 376,000 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 92,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

