Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 5.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 958,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.59. 39,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.18. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

