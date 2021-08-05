NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXPI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.10. 53,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

