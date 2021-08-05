Berkshire Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 173.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,264 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.79.

