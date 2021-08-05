Berkshire Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Owens Corning by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of OC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,271. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.