Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price at $17.14

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Root stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 80,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. Root has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,469,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Root by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 479,651 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

