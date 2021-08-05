Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $64,302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 268.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 341,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 71,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.