Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $972,712.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00100747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00143767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.56 or 0.99945360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00840816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.