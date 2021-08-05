StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 2.4% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $402,099.87 and approximately $145.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,655,799,933 coins and its circulating supply is 17,242,605,579 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

