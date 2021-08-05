Morgan Stanley Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $80.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.89. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $7,117,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.