Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Hold

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $213.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,832. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,313 shares of company stock valued at $21,617,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

