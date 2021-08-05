Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $140.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

Western Digital stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 290,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

