Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.19 billion-$18.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,888. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

