GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 15,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,912. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45.

