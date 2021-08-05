Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKG stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 553,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.19. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.