China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

