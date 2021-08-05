Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.94

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 17946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

