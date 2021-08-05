Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.94

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 17946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.
In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
