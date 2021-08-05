Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.32

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 18104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

