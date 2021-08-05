DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 12.2% Higher

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares traded up 12.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.27. 18,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 728,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

