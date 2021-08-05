SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Position Lifted by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,927,000 after buying an additional 2,132,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 827,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $33.40.

