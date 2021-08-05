Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.