Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,189. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $130.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

