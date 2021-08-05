Michael Mente Sells 66,337 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.
- On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $74.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
