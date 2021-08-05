Michael Mente Sells 66,337 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

