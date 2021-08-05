Doctors Coin Market Cap Tops $188.92 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002093 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $188.92 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

