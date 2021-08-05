Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00100608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,307.88 or 1.00035065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00838399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

