DMScript Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. DMScript has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $298,412.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00100608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,307.88 or 1.00035065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00838399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

