180 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

SHOP stock opened at $1,555.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.83. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

