Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $266.42 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 233.70, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

