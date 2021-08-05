Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

