$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 38,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

