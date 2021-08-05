Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,549,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,705.30. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,498.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

