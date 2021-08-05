Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,956 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Square by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $3,265,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,061,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 233.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

