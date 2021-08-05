Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $489.31.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,087 shares of company stock worth $15,872,505. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.